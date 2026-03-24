Pakistan Day commemorated with flag hoisting ceremony at embassy in Washington D.C.

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 23 (APP): The Pakistani embassy in Washington held a flag-hoisting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

The event brought together senior U.S. government officials, members of the Pakistani American diaspora, embassy officials and media representatives to honour the nation’s founding ideology and its enduring partnership with the United States.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh hoisting the national flag to the tune of National Anthem.

Special messages from Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister were read out.

Representing the U.S. Department of State, Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador John Pommersheim highlighted the deep-rooted nature of the bilateral relationship.

“Under President (Donald) Trump, the U.S.-Pakistan relationship has strengthened significantly,” Pommersheim noted. “As Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio said last year, we see an opportunity to expand our strategic and economic relationship with Pakistan.”

In his address, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh characterized Pakistan Day as a celebration of the resolve that led to independence in 1947.

“Pakistan’s founding resilience proved its survival and sovereignty, defying early doubts and sustaining independence for 79 years,” the Ambassador stated. He described the nation’s journey as one of “resolve translated into resilience,” particularly given the challenges of a volatile political and economic geography.

Underscoring the Pakistan-U.S. relationship as one of the most consequential in modern history, Ambassador Sheikh highlighted 2026 as a “year of action,” and expressed his commitment to working closely with U.S. partners to achieve tangible results in the strategic partnership. Maintaining good relations between Pakistan and the United States is crucial, given their large populations, and it’s not a matter of choice.

“Pakistan positions itself as a diplomatic and stability partner in a volatile region, offering credentials to support broader regional security architecture,” he said, adding that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue.

Addressing security challenges, Ambassador Sheikh reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Acknowledging that Pakistan remains a primary victim of global terrorism, he emphasized that the nation continues to bear this burden on behalf of the international community.

“We are the front line in the international combat against terrorism, and we are not to be deterred,” the Ambassador affirmed. “We will not allow our successes in this important domain to be dwarfed by any nemesis.”

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake, followed by Ambassador expressing gratitude to the participants for attending the event.