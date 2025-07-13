Pakistan, China to set up joint research centre on lithium battery technology

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jul 13 (APP)::In a significant step towards scientific collaboration, the University of Sargodha (UoS), Pakistan and Zaozhuang School of Technology (ZST), China, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Research Centre on Lithium Batteries at UoS.

Recognizing the strategic importance of lithium battery technologies in advancing clean energy and mobility solutions, both institutions have agreed to collaborate across a broad spectrum of research and academic exchange. The cooperation will focus on material science, energy storage systems, and related technologies, China Economic Net reported on Sunday.

Under the IoC, UoS and ZST will facilitate the exchange of faculty and researchers, student training, joint supervision, and the organization of seminars and workshops. The partnership also envisions collaborative research, patent development, and the launch of academic programs to enhance capacity building in this critical field.

A Joint Coordination Committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the cooperation framework. Comprising equal representation from both institutions, the committee will convene annually to assess progress and identify new areas of collaboration.