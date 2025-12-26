Pakistan-China agriculture industry-academia integrated vocational training labs to be set up in Pakistan: Max Ma

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 26 (APP): Founder and CEO UNI Services International, Max Ma has said that state-of-the-art Pakistan-China modern agriculture industry-academia integrated vocational training laboratories in Pakistan.

These facilities will provide students with hands-on practical training, enabling them to secure employment opportunities in both Chinese and Pakistani agriculture-related industries, he told APP.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum hosted by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, he said that agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, prompting his organization to focus on training Pakistani youth for employment in the agriculture sector.

The Uni International aims to transform Pakistan’s young population into a skilled workforce capable of meeting the needs of agriculture-related industries, he added.

Elaborating on the initiative, he said that his organization plans to introduce China’s latest advanced agricultural technologies through structured education programs. As a first step, three-year diploma programs aligned with Pakistan’s education system are being developed in areas such as modern agricultural technology, mechanized agriculture, and livestock technologies.

Secondly, he said, Uni International has launched a “training of trainers” program to enhance the capacity of Pakistani faculty members in agricultural disciplines.

In addition, the organization is promoting cooperation between Chinese higher vocational colleges specializing in agriculture and Pakistani universities to introduce two-year associate degree programs aimed at training skilled technicians.

The forum brought together senior Pakistani and Chinese officials, leading Chinese and Pakistani agricultural TVET institutions and enterprises.