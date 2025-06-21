Pakistan calls for ‘meaningful’ dialogue & diplomacy to end escalating Ukrainian conflict

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 21 (APP): Pakistan has urged warring Russia and Ukraine to redouble their commitment to dialogue, build on the existing frameworks to achieve a durable ceasefire, in a bid to end the conflict that has “dragged on for far too long”.

“Military means will not resolve this conflict,” Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council, which debated the situation in Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

“The failure to seize the opportunities afforded by dialogue will only prolong the suffering of millions, and exacerbate global instability,” he said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s belief that only meaningful dialogue and diplomacy can deliver sustainable peace.

Expressing regret over the “recent escalation in fighting between the two sides”, Ambassador Jadoon stated that the fragile foundation of peace laid down by the diplomatic efforts needs to be consolidated.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held their second face-to-face meeting in Istanbul on 2 June, during which they exchanged written memoranda outlining their respective visions for a ceasefire and parameters for a future peace settlement, according to the UN.

The sides also reached an agreement for the large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, mortal remains and civilian detainees. Swaps have been carried out since then, with the latest round taking place earlier on Friday. The mortal remains of 6,057 Ukrainian and 78 Russian servicepersons have also been returned as of 16 June.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon said it was distressing that the momentum for peace generated through arduous and bold diplomatic initiatives and negotiations facilitated by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye — including the adoption of UN Secuity Council Resolution 2774 earlier this year, and the limited ceasefire understandings – could not yield a lasting impact.

As an ardent and resolute supporter of peace, he said Pakistan always favoured the path of diplomacy, dialogue, mediation and engagement, and advocated for resolving disputes and differences through peaceful means.

“However,” the Pakistani envoy said, “dialogue and diplomacy without genuine commitment from all parties involved cannot deliver the desired results.”

Ambassador Jadoon added, “We remain hopeful that both parties would redouble their commitment to dialogue, build on the existing frameworks to achieve a durable ceasefire, leading to a lasting solution.”

Pakistan, he said, has always advocated for: Immediate de-escalation to prevent further loss of life; Meaningful negotiations, addressing mutual security concerns, within the framework of the UN Charter, and, Inclusive and constructive diplomacy, involving key regional and international stakeholders to pave the way for a just and lasting peace.

Peace is an imperative – a humanitarian necessity and the only path to avert pushing the world towards the brink of catastrophe, Ambassador Jadoon said, while reiterating Pakistan’s firm support for a peaceful resolution of this conflict, saying Islamabad stands ready to back all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Opening the debate, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said, “As we are facing renewed escalation on the ground and crisis elsewhere, it is critical to maintain focused attention on the urgent need for peace in Ukraine.”

In the three weeks since the Council last met on Ukraine, Russia has carried out unrelenting large-scale attacks on cities and towns, resulting in a significant rise in civilian casualties, the UN said.

A combined drone and missile attack on the capital Kyiv overnight on 16-17 June was one of the deadliest there in a year. At least 28 civilians were killed and more than 130 injured. Many others are still reported missing under the rubble of the 35 apartments destroyed that night.

Attacks also reportedly occurred in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv provinces that same night, with two civilians reportedly killed and scores injured in Odesa.

“These levels of death and destruction risk dimming hope for an immediate ceasefire and threaten to undermine prospects for a lasting peace,” Jenca said.