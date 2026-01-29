Pakistan backs US-led Board of Peace’s UNSC-mandate to chart path to Palestinian self-determination

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 28 (APP): Pakistan told UN Security Council Wednesday that it has joined the US-led Board of Peace (BoP) in support its mandate under the 15-member body’s resolution 2803 that reaffirms its commitment to efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace based on Palestinian self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law.

“The international community, particularly this Council, bears the responsibility to translate renewed engagement into measurable change on the ground for the betterment of the Palestinian people,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said during a debate on the situation in the Middle East, Including The Palestinian Question, which coincided with the announcement of the 26-member Board.

He said the unresolved Palestinian question remains at the core of instability in the Middle East, stressing that decades of Israeli occupation have resulted in dispossession, repression and the denial of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Noting that the commencement of the second phase of the Peace Plan – including the establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and the establishment of the BoP and Executive Committees – were “important steps”, the Pakistani envoy said, these measures should now help consolidate the ceasefire, secure a permanent cessation of hostilities, facilitate transitional arrangements, enable recovery and reconstruction, ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, and prepare the ground for a sustainable and credible political process toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

At the same time, Ambassador Asim Ahmad voiced deep concern over the fragile situation in Gaza, with ceasefire violations continuing unabated and civilian lives remaining at risk. “Increased pressure on international humanitarian organizations, including deregistration measures and restrictions on humanitarian operations are impeding assistance and protection for the most vulnerable.”

The Pakistani envoy also strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on UN premises and UNRWA, it’s agency for assisting Palestinians, including the recent demolition of the UN compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem, saying such actions undermine the stabilization efforts and threaten the limited progress achieved so far. “UNRWA’s operations remain essential and must be safeguarded.”

Pointing out that Pakistan, together with other Arab and Islamic countries in the group of 8, has joined the Board of Peace in support of its mandate as endorsed by the Security Council resolution 2803, he referred to a joint statement issued the Foreign Ministers of the group reiterating their support for the peace efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

IN that statement the foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the mission of the Peace Board as a transitional administration, as set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by resolution 2803, aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.

In this regard, Ambassador Asim Ahmad hoped that the BoP, under the framework of resolution 2803, will lead to concrete steps towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire; further scaling up of humanitarian aid; reconstruction of Gaza; and realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine through a credible, time bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions– resulting in an independent, sovereign and contiguous state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds and Al-Sharif as its capital.

“That is ultimate goal supported by the international community. Palestinian-led governance and institutional strengthening – with a central role of the Palestinian Authority, are indispensable in this regard,” the Pakistani envoy added.