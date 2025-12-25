Pak Embassy in Washington hosts party to celebrate Christmas

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Dec 25 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C, hosted a well-attended event to celebrate Christmas, underscoring the country’s commitment to interfaith harmony.

A Christmas cake was cut, and gifts were presented to the Christian staff members in appreciation of their dedicated services, according to the Embassy press release on Thursday.

Speaking in the occasion, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh highlighted the importance of religious tolerance and coexistence. “Pakistan is a multicultural, multilingual and multi-ethnic society. It is a place whose socio-cultural, religious, and other traditions have been nurtured and matured over millennia,” the Ambassador said.

Christmas, he said, is not just a happy occasion for the followers of Christianity; it is a joyous occasion for people all around the world. “We Muslims believe that Christ was a prophet among the chosen messengers of God, one who merited the grace and respect of a revealed scripture,” Ambassador Sheikh said.

The Ambassador said that the UN resolutions on interfaith harmony represented global consensus on interfaith harmony and on discouraging incitement to hatred within the universally accepted human rights framework.

“We wish our Christian brethren a joyous and festive celebration,” the Ambassador said in his message.

“I wish the New Year 2026 brings peace, progress, and prosperity to the entire world, and that the spirit of Christmas is cherished by mankind not only in 2026 but throughout the months and years ahead,” he concluded.