Overseas journalists, creators say China’s digital services are making travel easier

BEIJING, Mar. 8 (APP):: Overseas journalists and content creators say China’s expanding digital services – from mobile payments to translation tools – are making it easier for people from abroad to navigate daily life when they visit or work in the country.

China recorded more than 150 million inbound visits in 2025, a year-on-year increase of over 17 percent, while spending by inbound travelers surpassed 130 billion U.S. dollars, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature on March 7.

Visa-free entries exceeded 30 million last year, and spending by inbound tourists through mobile payment platforms reached about 80 billion yuan (11.59 billion U.S. dollars), according to the minister.

For people who regularly travel to China, the changes are visible in everyday situations such as paying for taxis or buying train tickets, CEN reported.

A Turkish journalist Muzaffer Güsar said that when he first arrived in China in 2023, using international credit cards could be difficult in some places.

“When I came first, we cannot use our credit cards… the only way to spend money was by WeChat or Alipay,” he said, recalling his early experiences. “But now there are too many facilities, too many advantages for tourists.”

Muhammad Asghar, a Pakistani journalist who has lived in China for several years, said mobile apps now simplify much of daily life.

“I always get my ticket booked… for air traveling or train traveling,” he said, explaining that transportation can often be arranged from home through mobile platforms. “Living in China is very easy because of different apps.”

He added that translation tools on smartphones help overcome language barriers, allowing visitors to communicate more easily with shopkeepers, drivers or officials.

Other travelers point to practical details that shape the first impression of arriving in the country. Irfan Ashraf who has visited China four times said the entry process felt straightforward.

“When I stepped out from the plane and proceeded for immigration, everything was very well organized,” Ashraf, who is also a Pakistani think tank director, said. Visitors simply needed to fill out an arrival card and present their travel documents, he recalled. “If you have all the legal documents, then I think it’s not a problem.”

Sitaram Mewati, an Indian journalist who has visited China several times, said he had encountered few major obstacles during his trips.

“Basically, for a journalist, there is no obstacle,” he said, adding that the only difficulty he initially faced was finding vegetarian food, which has since become easier to manage.

Online creators observing China’s tourism sector say digital tools are increasingly shaping the travel experience. South African YouTuber Lizzy said smart technology is helping reduce some of the stress often associated with international travel.

“China is using smart technology to make visiting easier than ever for international travelers,” she said, citing smoother payments, improved language support and easier access to services such as transport and accommodation.

According to Sun, many overseas visitors are also increasingly interested in everyday cultural experiences. The phrase “becoming Chinese” has become a trending social media topic, reflecting curiosity about local lifestyles.

Popular activities among international visitors include traveling by high-speed train, watching drone light shows, trying traditional Chinese medicine massages, wearing Hanfu clothing and eating hotpot, he said.

