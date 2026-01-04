Ousted President Maduro brought to New York as Trump vows to ‘run’ Venezuela

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Jan 04 (APP): Captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were brought to New York City in a US military plane Saturday, following a large-scale US operation in Venezuela, is being held at a Brooklyn jail.

Maduro, 63, is is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US will “run the country” until a “judicious transition” can happen. He also said the US will seize Venezuela’s massive oil reserves.

In Caracas, Venezuela’s Supreme Court has directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president.

On the other hand, Venezuela’s opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, has called for an opposition candidate to assume power.