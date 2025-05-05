OIC Group in New York urges India to cease its ‘aggressive actions’ threatening South Asian peace

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, May 05 (APP): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in New York Monday expressed its “deep concern” over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia, and urged India to cease its “hostile rhetoric and aggressive actions that threaten regional and international peace and security.”

Noting that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan were inflaming tensions in an already volatile region, the OIC Group in a statement reiterated its position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever; and reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism.

The statement was issued after last week’s briefing that Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, gave to the OIC Group in New York.

Recalling the decisions and declarations of the Islamic Summits and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), particularly the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC Group in New York underscored that the unresolved dispute remains the core issue affecting peace and security in South Asia. The people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the statement noted.

The Group commended Pakistan’s consistent demonstration of restraint and its commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. The OIC, according to the statement, appreciated Pakistan’s position that it does not seek any escalation and remains open to diplomatic engagement anchored in mutual respect and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“The Group commends the offer of good offices made by the UN Secretary General and calls upon the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and influential states, to take immediate and credible measures to de-escalate the situation”, the statement said.

“The Group reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and urges India to cease its hostile rhetoric and aggressive actions that threaten regional and international peace and security.”