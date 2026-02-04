OIC countries’ envoys meet UNGA President to discuss next month’s International Day to Combat Islamophobia

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 04 (APP): Ambassadors of OIC Core Group on Islamophobia met with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th UN General Assembly, at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, ahead of the commemoration of the UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia next month.

Miguel Angel Moratinos, UN Special Envoy on Islamophobia and High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, was also present.

The OIC Core Group exchanged views with the Assembly president on the March 15 event, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

Taking part in the conversation, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that the General Assembly’s resolution 76/254, unanimously proclaimed 15th of March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He recalled that first such commemoration was held in 2023 under Pakistan’s chairmanship of OIC-CFM, followed by regular commemorations in 2024 and 2025. He said that the International Day holds immense significance for the OIC and symbolizes global solidarity in combating Islamophobia.