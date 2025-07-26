No proof Hamas routinely stole U.N. aid in Gaza, Israeli military officials say: Report

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Jul 26 (APP): An internal U.S. government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by Hamas of U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies, refuting a claim frequently made by Israel and its allies in Washington for backing a new — but highly controversial — armed private aid operation.

The analysis was conducted by a bureau within the U.S. Agency for International Development and completed in late June. It examined 156 incidents of theft or loss of U.S.-funded supplies reported by U.S. aid partner organizations between October 2023 and this May.

The review of the incidents, which was first reported by Reuters, “found no affiliations” with sanctioned groups or foreign terrorist organizations, according to CNN.

Moreover, the review found only a small amount of misdirection of USAID-funded humanitarian aid in Gaza – less than one percent was affected by loss, theft, diversion, fraud or waste.

“There was no indication that there was a systemic loss due to Hamas interference or theft or diversion,” CNN said, citing a source familiar with the report.

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed there is widespread theft of humanitarian aid by Hamas. They have said that only the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), a private US and Israel-backed organization, is able to distribute assistance to the besieged enclave without such theft occurring.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza is “inherently unsafe,” giving a blunt assessment: “It is killing people.”

On the other hand, US State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Thursday said, “We want to see as much aid getting into Gaza as possible in a way that is not being looted by Hamas, and this mechanism, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has been a way to do that. We’re calling for additional support of that foundation to deliver that aid.”

The USAID findings were presented to officials working in the State Department’s Middle East bureau, as well as people working on humanitarian aid and the USAID Office of the Inspector General. USAID ceased operations on July 1 and some of its work was transferred to the State Department. However, the USAID watchdog remains operational. It is unclear if the findings have been relayed to State Department leadership, according to CNN.

More than 1,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces while seeking aid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the United Nations, with 60% killed while trying to reach GHF sites. Thousands are suffering from malnutrition and more than a dozen people have starved to death this week amid ongoing Israeli blockade on aid.