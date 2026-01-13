New initiative launched to connect Pakistani graduates with Chinese companies: Ambassadors Hashmi

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 13 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, said the employment exchange conference aims to link Pakistani graduates and professionals with Chinese companies operating in Pakistan.

Speaking to APP on the sidelines of the conference jointly organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China International Intellectech Co. (CIIC), and the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), he noted that the initiative opens new avenues for employment and skills development while strengthening Pak-China cooperation between academia and industry.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, Ambassador Hashmi described the job fair as a pioneering platform for Pakistani students and professionals who have studied in China and gained valuable expertise.

He explained that, as a first step, the platform will facilitate job placements in Chinese state-owned and private enterprises operating in Pakistan.

He further added that in later phases, the initiative will expand to create employment opportunities for Pakistanis in third countries, including the Middle East and other regions.

Given the global presence of Chinese enterprises, Ambassador Hashmi said this new effort is focused on empowering Pakistani students and professionals based in China by connecting them with international career opportunities.

APP/asg