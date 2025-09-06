NAVTTC signs cooperation agreements with 13 Chinese companies in Beijing

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sep 6 (APP): On the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Pakistan signed agreements of cooperation with thirteen leading Chinese institutes in Beijing.

The agreements were signed by Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director of NAVTTC, during a ceremony held in Beijing, graced by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, as Chief Guest. From the Chinese side, the ceremony was led by Wang Peng, Managing Director of ITMC China, and Max Ma, CEO of UNI Services International Pakistan, together with representatives of the leading Chinese institutes, according to a press release.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the establishment of the “China-Pakistan Industry and Education Integration International Service Centre”, along with the signing of an MoU between NAVTTC and ITMC China & UNI Services International Pakistan, and 12 Letters of Cooperation with leading Chinese institutes.

As a result of these landmark agreements, the Chinese side has agreed to introduce in Pakistan a series of specialized programs aligned with the vision of Digital Pakistan, directly benefiting thousands of Pakistani youth through skills enhancement and job placements in industries across Pakistan and abroad.

These programs include Chinese language training, preparation of local trainers, and capacity building in emerging digital technologies such as e-commerce, digital media technology, software development, and modern agricultural technologies. The cooperation further extends to curriculum development and the establishment of Centres of Excellence in advanced technologies.

As ITMC China and UNI International have always remained committed to “Services for the Youth and Services for the Future”, these initiatives are expected to significantly strengthen skills development, create new employment opportunities, and deepen educational and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China.

APP/asg