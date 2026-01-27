Mineral Exports Drive New Momentum in Pakistan-China Industrial Cooperation

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 27 (APP):In 2025, Pakistan’s mineral exports to China recorded strong and diversified growth in the latest trade data, underscoring deepening industrial cooperation and rising demand from China’s manufacturing, infrastructure, and green-energy sectors.

According to China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), among the standout performers, copper and copper-based exports continued to expand, with copper and articles rising to $1.14 billion, while copper ores and concentrates exceeded $11 million, highlighting copper’s strategic role in power grids, electronics, and clean-energy technologies. At the same time, aluminium ores and concentrates surged from $0.29 million to $14.16 million, an increase of over 4,700 percent, reflecting China’s growing use of aluminium in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and lightweight industrial manufacturing.

Other key mineral categories also posted solid performance. Chinese customs data showed that iron ores and concentrates remained above $101 million. In contrast, manganese ores, lead ores and concentrates, natural calcium phosphates, and industrial minerals such as vermiculite and per-lite contributed to overall growth. These materials are essential for China’s steel-making, battery production, fertilizers, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Trade data further shows that Pakistan’s exports of zinc ores and concentrates to China reached $110.90 million in 2025, underscoring steady Chinese demand from the galvanizing, construction, and automotive sectors. Exports of chromium ores and concentrates stood at $89.43 million, reflecting their continued importance for China’s stainless steel and alloy manufacturing industries.

In addition, Pakistan exported aluminium and articles thereof worth $30.35 million, supporting downstream manufacturing applications. These figures highlight the breadth of Pakistan’s mineral export basket and its increasing alignment with China’s industrial and clean-energy supply chains.

A senior official from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce noted that the expansion reflects “strong complementarities between Pakistan’s mineral resources and China’s industrial demand, supported by improved logistics and long-term commercial partnerships.” He added that enhanced connectivity under CPEC has reduced transport bottlenecks and improved export reliability.

According to a Pakistani metals industry analyst interviewed by CEN, “China’s demand for copper, aluminium, and iron inputs remains structurally strong due to energy transition, grid expansion, and advanced manufacturing. Pakistan is emerging as a stable and diversified supplier in this context.”

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in China, told China Economic Net that one of the major positive developments in Pakistan-China trade is the rapid growth of copper exports. Pakistan imports compressors and scrap from global markets, extracts high-quality copper, and exports refined copper ingots, an intensive, labor-driven process in which the country has developed strong expertise.

He added that $1 billion worth of copper is exported to China annually, with only about $250 million coming directly from mining, while the majority is refined copper output. Cities such as Gujranwala host numerous small refineries carrying out highly skilled processing. With strong Chinese demand and limited surplus, Pakistan is now cooperating with China on inventory management, supply chains, and investment, aiming to raise copper exports to $3–4 billion through greater value addition.

Experts believe that future gains will depend on investment in mineral processing, quality certification, and environmentally responsible mining. Such steps could allow Pakistan to export higher-value semi-processed minerals, further strengthening Pakistan–China industrial supply chains.