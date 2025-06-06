Millions of Hajj pilgrims performing symbolic stoning of devil in Jamarat

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MINA, Jun 06 (APP): Millions of Muslims are engaged in the symbolic ritual of stoning the devil in Jamarat, a practice that signifies Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim’s defiance of Satan and embodies steadfast faith and obedience to Allah Almighty.

Before dawn, over 1.6 million pilgrims commenced the sacred ritual of casting seven stones at each of the three concrete walls symbolizing the devil in Jamarat valley, near the holy city of Makkah.

Over the course of three days, pilgrims will continue hurl pebbles at the three stone pillars, known as Jamarat, in a profound act of defiance against evil, marking one of the final rites of Hajj.

The ritual commemorates Hazrat Ibrahim’s stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying Allah Almighty’s order to sacrifice his son, also the prophet Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah has already announced specific guidelines for ‘Rami al-Jamarat’ following the latest Saudi directives.

Each Maktab has designated timings for ‘Rami’ on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, and every ‘Nazim’ must ensure pilgrims perform the ritual as per their allocated slot. Pilgrims are advised to proceed in groups under their Nazim’s supervision.

73% of Pakistani pilgrims—around 64,600—have traveled from Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Jamarat by train, while the rest used buses. This year, pedestrian movement to Jamarat has been restricted.

Saudi authorities have scheduled the sacrifice time for Pakistani Hujjaj at 12:30 AM on the night between the 10th and 11th of Dhul-Hijjah. Pilgrims should complete the first day’s ‘Rami’ before midnight.

Pilgrims in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah and Jamarat expressed deep satisfaction with the well-managed arrangements, praising the cleanliness, food, medical care, and smooth transportation.

“Our time in Mina was smooth and straightforward. We arrived and completed the stoning of the devil at Jamarat within five minutes,” said Sheikh Handed from Sialkot, after performing the ritual at dawn.

Sajid Wasti, a pilgrim from Rawalpindi credited the seamless coordination between the Ministry of Religious Affairs Islamabad and the Saudi government. He thanked all stakeholders for a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling experience.