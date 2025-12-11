Major boost for PAF as US approves $686 Million for F-16s’ upgrade

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (APP):The United States has approved a $686 million upgrade package for the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fleet, according to a letter the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) sent to Congress on December 8.

The DSCA notification has formally triggered a 30-day Congressional review window, during which US lawmakers are likely to discuss the F-16 technology sale to Pakistan.

According to the agency’s submission, the proposed sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with U.S. and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

The package includes Link–16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support.

The proposed sale takes place as Washington, under US President Donald Trump, warms up to Pakistan after his recent meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The DSCA letter said the sale will maintain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block–52 and Mid Life Upgrade F–16 fleet.

“These updates will provide more seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns,” the letter added.