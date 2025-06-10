Looking Ahead: Sardar Yousaf sets pace for 2026 Hajj after 2025 success

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, Jun 10 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf while terming Hajj 2025 an exemplary success, announced on Tuesday that preparations for Hajj 2026 have started, as the Saudi Hajj policy and timeline for next year have been received to ensure timely arrangements.

Addressing a press conference here along with Secretary Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman and DG Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro , the Minister congratulated the nation and the Hujjaj on successful completion of Hajj 2025.

He said significant improvements in pilgrim facilities and a drastic reduction in complaints have been witnessed this year.

Attributing to the excellent arrangements for Hujjaj, he said 72% decrease was observed in complaints as compared to the last year.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf extended heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistani pilgrims for successfully completing their spiritual journey. This was possible owing to the special interest and leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Saudi leadership especially King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, for their exemplary arrangements and historical hospitality extended to over 115,000 Pakistani pilgrims.

The Minister said that Pakistan’s DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro has received an “Excellence Award” from the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah for making outstanding Hajj arrangements and for his outstanding and innovative leadership. “DG Soomro was ranked first among seven heads to receive the accolade, a testament to his ‘dynamic and leadership qualities’ in coordinating with Saudi institutions.”

Shedding light over unprecedented improvements in pilgrim facilities this year, Sardar Yousaf said for the first time in the history of the government Hajj scheme, air-conditioned were added along air coolers to the tents, gypsum board walls, sofa-cum-beds, overhead shelves for luggage and shoe racks were introduced in Mina.

The Hujjaj also enjoyed five-time quality meals daily (three times fresh and two-time packed) in Mina besides juices, tea, mineral water and ice cream in Mina and Arafat. He said the pilgrims were provided with ‘B-category facilities’ at a ‘D-category fee.’

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said despite disruptions caused by the Pakistan-India conflict, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan Hajj Mission, in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ensured the timely arrival of all pilgrims.

He said some 1,140 AC buses were hired for smooth and timely transportation of Hujjaj to Mina adding that 73% of total pilgrims used the Mashair train, while 27% travelled by air-conditioned buses for Arafat, Muzdalifah and Jamarat.

The Minister said that the government Hajj scheme was at the lowest in terms of cost in the region providing “high-quality services. The short Hajj scheme, introduced last year, witnessed increasing registrations from 17,000 to 21,000.

Talking about accommodation, he said Pakistan Hajj Mission secured 186 safe, luxurious, and accessible buildings in Makkah for the pilgrims, offering free family rooms wherever possible while in Madinah, 100% of them were accommodated in three and five-star hotels in the Markaziyyah area, closest to Masjid al-Nabavi (SAWW).

Regarding food, he said 22 catering companies were selected after a transparent process in Makkah while 13 in Madinah having services of Pakistani chefs to cater to the taste of the pilgrims.

The Minister went on to say that Nazim Scheme was first time introduced under which one Nazim was deputed for 188 pilgrims, providing them comprehensive guidance and support from accommodation to movement between holy sites. Moreover, 1,050 Moavineen were deployed for the overall facilitation of the Guests of Allah Almighty.

Terming extensive medical facilities for Hujjaj this year, he said a team of 400 medical professionals, including doctors and paramedics, provided comprehensive care. One each hospital and nine and two dispensaries were established in Makkah and in Madinah respectively to provide healthcare facilities to the Hujjaj.

He said some 72 admitted pilgrims were specially facilitated to perform Hajj via ambulance, with a dedicated tent in Arafat.