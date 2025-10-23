Kyrgyz ambassador outlines priorities during SCO chairmanship

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 23 (APP): Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to China, Mrs. Aktilek Musaeva on Thursday outlined the country’s vision and priorities as it assumed the 2025–2026 Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) following the 25th Anniversary Summit held in Tianjin on September 1, 2025.

In a press briefing hosted by SCO Secretary General, Nurlan Yermekbayev at SCO Secretariat here, she said that the summit, which adopted the Tianjin Declaration and the SCO Development Strategy up to 2035, marked a historic milestone in the organization’s evolution into a major transregional platform shaping a multipolar global order.

Under the theme “25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity,” Kyrgyzstan pledged to promote unity, cooperation, and mutual trust among member states, she added.

The ambassador said that her country identified five key priorities: ensuring long-term stability through enhanced regional security, including the establishment of a Centre to Combat Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek and support for the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group; strengthening economic cooperation via initiatives such as the proposed SCO Development Bank and the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway; advancing digitalisation through the SCO Youth Digital Forum and cybersecurity collaboration; promoting ecology and sustainable development with projects to address climate change, including the International Decade for Action on Sustainable Mountain Development; and deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation through major events like the Sixth World Nomad Games, the Issyk-Kul “Aitmatov” Forum, and various youth, women, and cultural initiatives. Kyrgyzstan also reaffirmed its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, pledging to uphold the principles of peace, equality, and mutual respect in line with the “Shanghai Spirit.”

The briefing concluded with a commitment to an open, transparent, and results-oriented chairmanship, culminating in the 2026 SCO Summit to be held in Bishkek.