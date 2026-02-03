Kazakhstan President’s visit viewed as step towards shifting bilateral relations into “project based mode”

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Feb 3 (APP):President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan on February 3–4. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a “project-based mode” — with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit. The prospects and plans for the development of Kazakhstani–Pakistani cooperation are examined in an analysis by Kazinform News Agency.

Astana and Islamabad are changing the format of cooperation

Until recently, Kazakhstan and Pakistan often perceived each other as “distant partners”: political contacts existed, but economic interaction for a long time did not match the geography and potential of the two countries. This logic is now changing. For Kazakhstan, Pakistan is not merely a market in South Asia, but also an outlet to the ports of the Arabian Sea and, consequently, alternative export corridors at a time when the world is increasingly difficult to rely on just one or two routes.

These contours are clearly articulated by Manarbek Kabaziyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to him, the upcoming visit is not a “one-off episode,” but an element of broader regional diplomacy and economic transformation.

“The forthcoming visit reflects both dimensions simultaneously. On the one hand, it is aimed at qualitatively deepening bilateral cooperation and giving it a more applied, project-oriented character. On the other, it fits into a broader context of regional diplomacy focused on strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia. Kazakhstan views Pakistan as one of its key partners in South Asia, while Pakistan sees Kazakhstan as the leading economy of Central Asia and an important Eurasian connector, which gives the dialogue strategic depth,” the expert notes.

In other words, it is important for Kazakhstan to integrate the southern vector into its economy as pragmatically as the northern and eastern routes have already been integrated. Here, Pakistan has a concrete competitive advantage — access to ports and developed infrastructure that can become part of international supply chains.

“The visit agenda directly corresponds to Kazakhstan’s course toward diversifying foreign economic ties and reducing dependence on a limited number of markets and routes. The emphasis is on expanding trade, attracting investment, and developing alternative transport corridors. Access to the ports of the Arabian Sea via Pakistan is seen as an important element in building resilient export and logistics chains and expanding Kazakhstan’s presence in the markets of South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa,” Manarbek Kabaziyev emphasizes.

Trade has grown, but it needs to be “unpacked” into a broader range and concrete projects

Trade turnover has indeed shown significant growth: in January–November 2025 it reached $101.3 million, more than doubling compared to the same period in 2024 ($48.7 million). Kazakhstan’s exports grew even more sharply — fivefold to $56.4 million — while imports amounted to $44.9 million (up 19.9%).

More important, however, is the qualitative picture. Export growth has largely been driven by the emergence of a single major commodity — crude oil. Oil supplies in 2025 totaled $52.9 million, accounting for 93.8% of Kazakhstan’s exports to Pakistan. This is a good start, but a risky model: when growth is driven by a single product, it can just as easily reverse if supplies prove to be one-off or irregular.

At the same time, trade is not limited to oil alone. Kazakhstan exports pulses, flaxseed, cereals, and oats to Pakistan. However, in 2025 declines were recorded for several items: for example, shipments of onions and garlic ceased, while volumes of oats, flaxseed, and other agricultural products decreased. This indicates that the agricultural component of trade still heavily depends on market conditions and logistics.

Imports from Pakistan, in turn, reflect real economic complementarity. Kazakhstan imports potatoes, citrus fruits, pharmaceuticals, clothing, and knitwear. Potato imports surged sharply, rising to $9.28 million. By contrast, pharmaceutical imports declined in 2025, with shipments of packaged medicines falling to $5.51 million.

At this point, the positions of both sides converge: trade needs to be expanded not only in volume but also in structure — otherwise it will always “swing” from one product to another. The expert points directly to this when discussing barriers.

“Growth in trade turnover is not only possible, but already demonstrates positive dynamics. In January–November 2025, mutual trade exceeded $100 million, showing more than double growth compared to the previous year. Further expansion requires the removal of logistical constraints, simplification of transit procedures, harmonization of standards, and reduction of administrative barriers. In this context, particular importance is attached to preparing an agreement on transit trade,” he stressed.

In essence, this answers the main question for business: can goods be transported stably and predictably? If yes, long-term contracts will emerge, followed by a broader product range.

Investment, agriculture, and IT

Official documents describe cooperation between Astana and Islamabad as comprehensive: the political dimension sets the framework, while the applied agenda should fill it with concrete projects. Pakistan is of interest to Kazakhstan both as a market and as a transit platform, while Kazakhstan for Pakistan is the largest economy in Central Asia and a “gateway” to the Eurasian space.

According to the expert, priority areas include agriculture, energy, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and IT. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding exports of grain and oilseeds, as well as creating processing capacities. Pakistan, in turn, is attractive as a source of pharmaceutical products and as a partner in digital technologies and startup ecosystems.

“Special attention is paid to cooperation in digitalization, e-government, and cybersecurity,” Manarbek Kabaziyev said.

What matters is that all these areas can be assembled into a single chain. Agriculture cannot grow without logistics; logistics cannot scale without clear transit rules; and transit rules do not work without coordinated interagency decisions. Pharmaceuticals and IT represent the “second floor” of cooperation — they generate added value and resilience when trade in raw materials or seasonal goods begins to fluctuate.

A separate block of documents concerns agriculture — plant quarantine and protection, as well as veterinary issues. At first glance, these are “technical papers,” but in practice they remove constraints that can disrupt or increase the cost of supplies.

The investment component of the agenda also appears substantive: a memorandum with the Fauji Group on creating a joint investment platform has been announced. Such a mechanism can move interest in projects from declarative statements to real money and procedures.

The parties are interested in increasing mutual investments, primarily in infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects. Kazakh companies are exploring opportunities to participate in projects in Pakistan in energy, logistics, and agriculture, while Pakistani business, in turn, is showing growing interest in the Central Asian market.

From politics to logistics

Today, transport and logistics are becoming the key areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan needs not just trade “on paper,” but a sustainable corridor with predictable costs, timelines, and clear legal rules. Official documents explicitly note interest in the ports of Karachi and Gwadar, as well as multimodal routes through Afghanistan and Iran. This is not a theoretical discussion: in a world where global supply chains are regularly disrupted, those with more alternatives gain the advantage.

The expert explains how this could work — through linking Kazakhstan’s transit potential with the infrastructure of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and Eurasian routes.

“The integration of the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan is possible through the development of multimodal routes connecting Central Asia with the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Using the infrastructure of the China–Pakistan corridor in combination with the capabilities of the Middle Corridor creates prerequisites for forming new ‘Eurasia–South Asia’ logistics chains. This will reduce delivery times, diversify routes, and increase the resilience of regional trade amid the transformation of global supply chains,” Manarbek Kabaziyev says.

That is why the expected package of documents includes separate memorandums on railway and maritime cooperation, as well as an agreement on transit trade. The logic is simple: without unified transit rules and coordinated work of relevant agencies, business remains hostage to fragmented procedures and unpredictable timelines.

A connection that works for the future

Economic cooperation is rarely sustainable without human and cultural ties. According to the expert, there are plans to open Yassawi, Satpayev, and Al-Farabi centers in Islamabad, as well as a “Dostyk” sports center. A separate plan of cultural and humanitarian activities for 2026–2027 is also ????????????.

This is “soft power” without pathos — exchanges, education, contacts between universities and the media. In the long term, such channels provide resilience to relations, especially when economic conditions change.

What may become visible within a year

The results of the visit will be measured not by the number of documents signed, but by whether real mechanisms start working behind them. The expert speaks directly about near-term practical outcomes.

“In the short term, the launch of joint investment projects, expansion of supplies of Kazakh agricultural products, development of pilot logistics routes, and intensification of business contacts are expected. Additional practical effects will include humanitarian and educational exchanges, as well as deeper cooperation between the media and expert communities. All this creates a foundation for sustainable and long-term growth of the Kazakhstani–Pakistani partnership,” the expert notes.

In short, the visit should consolidate three key outcomes. First, access to southern ports as a real economic instrument. Second, diversification of trade so that growth does not rest on a single commodity. Third, the launch of projects in agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and IT, where cooperation can become systemic.

That is why today the discussion about Kazakhstan and Pakistan is not only about trade turnover figures. It is about whether Kazakhstan will be able, as early as 2026, to transform South Asia from a “distant direction” into a full-fledged economic route — with ports, transit, contracts, and investment.