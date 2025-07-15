Kashmiri-American leaders call for resolution of Kashmir dispute based on people’s wishes

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Jul 15 (APP): Speakers at a Kashmiri-American community meeting held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on Monday called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute while underscoring that the wishes of Kashmiri people were of paramount importance.

Kashmiris observe the day to reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for freedom, and to pay homage to over 100,000 innocent men, women and children who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their homeland since 13 July 1931.

The Day marks the killing of 22 Kashmiris outside the Srinagar Central Jail by the troops of the Dogra Maharaja in 1931 during a revolt.

Engineer Farooq Siddiqui, Chairman of the Kashmir Global Council (KGC), said that at the time of the 1947 partition, Kashmir was not part of India as it was directly ruled by British colonialists. Once the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan, the people of Kashmir were given the choice to choose their destiny. But, he said, the ruler of Kashmir joined India against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the territory.

Siddiqui said he was confident that if the Kashmiri people were given a free and fair choice, they would opt for independence from India.

He said it was the responsibility of Kashmir diaspora to raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute by informing the international community through media campaigns, seminars and conferences about the commitments made to the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determination and by reminding both India and Pakistan of their recognition of that right of the people of Kashmir to determine the final status of their homeland;

Raja Muzaffar, a Kashmiri activist, appealed to the Kashmiri community to play an active role in various areas to highlight the rights and issues of Kashmir.

Considering Kashmir’s geographical importance, natural resources, and historical background, he said it will be necessary to ensure that relations with neighbouring countries are reasonable, balanced, and conducive to future development. That would ensure a free and independent Kashmir can embark on the path of development and promote peace and stability in South Asia.

“We want to advocate for the fundamental right of self-determination and freedom for the people of Kashmir based on the internationally-accepted democratic principles and universal values,”Raja Muzaffar added.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said that July 13th is forever etched on the collective minds of the people of Kashmir as the day when the freedom movement faced bullets and the people were occupied.

Fai added that the Kashmiri resistance had not diminished– it has grown stronger and vibrant. ” It is high time that India showed some honesty and forthrightness in its dealings with regard to Kashmir.”

Referring to the Modi government’s attempts to create an impression that the Kashmir issue has no life left in it, Fai said, “We can counter it by highlighting the legitimacy of the Kashmiri right to self-determination as recognized by multiple United Nations resolutions.”

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir and main organizer of the memorial, said that the ‘Martyrs Day’ memorializes all those innocent victims — more than 100,000 — who have been brutally silenced by the occupation.

Sardar Zarif added that it’s time for Kashmiris to sort out their affairs and determine their own future.

Sardar Zubiar Khan, Director of the Voice of Justice in Kashmir, hoped that the United States and the international community must realize that the dispute impacts not only the people of Kashmir but also the peace and stability in the region of South Asia.

Sardar Shoaib Irshad, General Secretary, Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA) and Raja Liaqat Kiyani, President of the Kashmir House, Washington, also spoke.

An engaging question and answer session followed, where among others, Syed Adeeb, founder and CEO of Adeeb Media Group, Mujeeb Qazi, a human rights advocate and President of Voices of Kashmir, Mian Waseem, a well-known community leader and Sardar Wadood and others participated.

A human chain was formed to express solidarity with all imprisoned political leaders in Kashmir, including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Masarat Aalam, Aasia Andrabi, Khurram Parvez and others.