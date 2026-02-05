Kashmir Solidarity Day: Uphold Justice for the Oppressed People of IIOJK

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Feb 5 (APP):: On Kashmir Solidarity Day, the entire world is solemnly called upon to stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and steadfastly uphold the principles of justice enshrined in international law and the United Nations Charter.

This day serves as a stark, painful reminder of a 77-year-long injustice—one perpetrated relentlessly by India, which has brazenly violated UN Security Council resolutions, trampled on the basic human rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people, and defied the global conscience. In stark contrast, Pakistan has remained a steadfast, unwavering advocate for their inalienable right to self-determination.

This was stated by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that the Kashmir dispute, the oldest unresolved international conflict on the UN agenda, was clearly and unequivocally defined by UN Security Council resolutions that mandate a free, fair and impartial plebiscite, allowing the Kashmiri people to freely choose their own future.

Yet India has repeatedly and arrogantly defied this sacred mandate—most notoriously in August 2019, when it unilaterally revoked IIOJK’s special autonomous status, illegally bifurcated the region into two union territories, and launched a systematic campaign to alter its demographic structure. All these acts flagrantly violate international law, humanitarian norms, and even India’s own constitutional commitments.

Today, IIOJK has been turned into a living hell and the world’s largest open-air prison. Indian occupation forces routinely carry out extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, brutal torture, and prolonged communication blackouts, terrorizing the innocent Kashmiri population.

UN human rights experts have repeatedly condemned India’s brutal crackdown—including punitive house demolitions, harassment of women and children, and collective punishment of entire communities—all of which constitute blatant, systematic human rights abuses, he added.

Prof Cheng said that in sharp contrast, Pakistan has consistently stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people on moral, diplomatic and principled fronts, reaffirming its unwavering support for their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination. India’s lies, propaganda and brute force cannot erase historical and legal truths, nor can they silence the Kashmiri people’s unyielding cry for freedom and justice.

On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, the international community must end its silence, hold India accountable for its atrocities, and urge it to respect UN resolutions and the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people. Justice for Kashmir begins with standing on the right side of history—standing with Pakistan and the oppressed Kashmiri nation.