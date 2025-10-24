Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan Embassy in Paris to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Oct 24 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in France observed Kashmir Black Day on Friday, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The event, organized at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, was attended by prominent members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora, human rights activists, and representatives of civil society. It featured a documentary highlighting the decades-long freedom movement of the Kashmiri people and the grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Participants at the event condemned the continued suppression of fundamental freedoms, extra-judicial killings, and demographic changes in the occupied territory. They called upon international human rights organizations, the global media, and the United Nations to take cognizance of the situation and ensure the full implementation of the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch underscored that on Kashmir Black Day, Pakistanis across the globe express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have endured decades of oppression under Indian occupation. She recalled India’s continued defiance of international law, the UN Charter, and the Security Council resolutions that guarantee the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

Ambassador Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.

The solemn commemoration concluded with a renewed pledge from the participants to raise awareness in Europe about the plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to continue advocating for peace, justice, and the realization of their inalienable rights.