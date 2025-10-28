“Kashmir Black Day Commemorated in Jeddah: Pakistani Community Stands in Solidarity with Kashmiris”

- Advertisement -

Saudi Arab Oct 28 (APP):The Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah, has organized a community gathering to commemorate 27th October as Kashmir Black Day at Pakistan House, Jeddah.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A cross-section of prominent members of Pakistani / Kashmiri community was present at the event. Special messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out.

Consul General of Pakistan, Jeddah Khalid Majid, Ambassador of Pakistan in OIC Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Tahir Mehmood were keynote speakers at the event.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Masood Puri, Chairman J&K Overseas Community M. Arif Mughal highlighted the plight of people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Students from Pakistani Community Schools made special speeches representing the sentiments of Pakistani young generation for Kashmir cause.

The speakers emphasized the historical significance of the day, condemned the brutalities of the Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) particularly post August 5, 2019.

A rich tribute was paid to the sacrifices of Kashmiris against the Indian oppression, speakers underlined that people of Pakistan will never withdraw from its just and ethical stand on the IIOJ&K. Gathering reiterated its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as promised to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Consul General of Pakistan, Khalid Majid acknowledged and lauded consistent support to the Kashmir cause by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Saudi government. Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Peace in Washington, shared his views on the history of Kashmir and the brutality of the Indian army in the region through video message. The event concluded with collective prayer for the people of Kashmir for their legitimate struggle for freedom.