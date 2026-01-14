JF-17 fighter jet gaining more international recognition: Expert

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 14 (APP): A Chinese expert said on Wednesday that JF-17 is an outstanding warplane with advanced radar and weapon systems, and foreign interest reflects that it is gaining more international recognition.

Wang Ya’nan, chief editor of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times that the JF-17 fighter jet has attracted more foreign interest, primarily due to its outstanding performance.

The JF-17 is a top-level fourth generation fighter jet that has kept receiving upgrades to its radar, weapons and communications systems, while maintaining a considerably low procurement cost, he noted.

Another reason behind the growing foreign interest in China-Pakistan co-developed weapons and equipment could be the air clash between Pakistan and India in May 2025, in which they demonstrated their capabilities in actual combat, Wang said.

As per media reports, Indonesia and Pakistan are closing in on a defense deal involving JF-17 fighter jet jointly developed by China and Pakistan.

The JF-17 is not the only type of Chinese warplane Indonesia is considering procuring. In October 2025, the Indonesian Defense Minister reportedly said that the country would procure China’s J-10 fighter jets.

When asked to confirm the information, Zhang Xiaogang, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference in October that the Chinese side takes a prudent and responsible attitude towards export of military products.

“We are willing to share the latest achievements of equipment modernization with peace-loving countries, and jointly maintain peace and stability of the region and beyond,” Zhang said.

APP/asg