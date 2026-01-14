Israel shuts UN clinic in East Jerusalem, defying international law: UNRWA

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 14 (APP): The Israeli-ordered temporary closure of a UN-run health centre in East Jerusalem is the latest phase in “a pattern of deliberate disregard” for international law, the head of the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini said Wednesday.

Israeli forces stormed the UNRWA-operated health centre on Monday and ordered it to close for 30 days, the agency reported. They also demanded the removal of UN signage.

Furthermore, water and electricity supply to multiple UNRWA facilities are scheduled to be cut off in the coming weeks, affecting schools, health centres and other critical buildings.

The development marks “a new step in a pattern of deliberate disregard for international law and the United Nations,” Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe tweeted.

“This is a direct result of legislation passed by the Israeli parliament in December, which stepped up existing anti-UNRWA laws adopted in 2024,” he added.

The UNRWA Jerusalem Health Centre serves hundreds of Palestine refugee patients every day, agency spokesperson Jonathan Fowler told UN News, a media website.

“For most of them, it’s their only possibility of having access to primary healthcare,” he said. “So, there’s a right to health involved in this.”

He stressed that UNRWA facilities are United Nations premises, which are protected under international law, and this applies across the globe.

Fowler described the impending water and power shutdown as “kind of an anti-humanitarian gesture in many ways,” saying “it’s particularly shocking.”

He recalled that in October, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “restated in crystal clear fashion that the State of Israel is obliged under international law to facilitate UNRWA’s operations, not hinder or prevent them. And yet this continues.”

He also warned of the potential wider consequences.

“These are disgraceful moves, And it’s very important that there be global awareness about what’s going on, because this is much more than directly in East Jerusalem,” he said.

“It goes beyond even UNRWA. This is something which potentially has global implications because of this pattern of disregard for international law.”

APP/ift