Israel responsible for four genocidal acts in Gaza, UN General Assembly told

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 (APP): The chairperson of an independent commission investigating human rights abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told a General Assembly committee on Tuesday that Israel has committed “four genocidal acts” in Gaza, while leaders had “incited the commission of genocide.”

Presenting the Commission of Inquiry’s latest report, Navi Pillay, the chairperson, said the findings were based on a legal analysis conducted under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“We concluded that the State of Israel is responsible for the commission of four genocidal acts in Gaza with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, as such,” she said.

“The Commission also found that the Israeli President, Prime Minister and former Defence Minister have incited the commission of genocide.”

Ms Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, described the situation in Gaza as “the most ruthless, prolonged and widespread attack against the Palestinian people in history.”

She said that while the fragile ceasefire and release of hostages and prisoners “offer hope, they cannot undo the devastation that has already occurred,” adding that “the Gaza Strip lies in ruins, rendered nearly uninhabitable.”

She added that Israeli officials had “publicly endorsed plans for the deportation of the population, the construction of settlements and annexation of the territory.”

Although the ceasefire has put such policies on hold, “recent statements by Israeli officials make it clear that these objectives remain firmly in place.”

This was Ms. Pillay’s last report to the General Assembly, after having led the independent international investigative body since July 2021.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Commission found that Israeli policies since October 2023 – along with explicit and implicit support for violent settlers – “demonstrate clear intent to forcibly transfer Palestinians, expand Israeli Jewish civilian presence and annex the majority of the West Bank.”

The purpose, Ms. Pillay said, is “to prevent any potential Palestinian self-determination and statehood and maintain an indefinite occupation.”

She urged Member States to ensure justice and accountability “through supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigations” and by using universal jurisdiction to prosecute suspects, including dual nationals.

“It pains me that, on my last presentation as chair of this commission, the post-World War Two multilateral system has failed to prevent this genocide,” she said. “The international system has been found wanting.”

She concluded by calling for “truth and reconciliation,” adding that “only through transitional justice can peace eventually take root and flourish.”

Francesca Albanese, the independent UN Human Rights Council-appointed Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, also briefed the General Assembly committee and underscored the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

She urged Member States to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied territory and the dismantling of Israeli settlements.

Alongside, they must suspend all military, trade and diplomatic ties with Israel “until it ends and remedies its genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid,” she said, calling also for investigations and, where warranted, prosecutions of those involved in alleged crimes.

“This is how we begin to honour the memory of those killed. And if the Security Council is paralyzed, this Assembly must act under uniting for peace with greater resolve than ever before,” she added.

APP/ift