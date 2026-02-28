Iran tells UN Security Council all ‘hostile’ bases valid targets in self-defence

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (APP): Iran considers all U.S. and Israeli bases, facilities,and assets in the region to be “legitimate military objectives,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the UN Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on Saturday.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the 15-member Council to “take immediate action in response to this breach of international peace and security.”

The council, which is currently under the presidency of the United Kingdom until midnight Saturday, is meeting tonight at the request of France.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran will continue to retaliate by all means necessary and that “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile forces in the region shall be regarded as legitimate military objectives.”

He said US and Israeli airstrikes are “a clear violation” of the UN Charter and amount to “an open armed aggression” against Iran.

Tehran is exercising its “inherent and lawful right of self-defence” under the UN Charter, he added.

The letter accused the US and Israel of launching coordinated, large-scale attacks on Iranian territory, targeting defensive facilities and civilian sites in several cities.

Araghchi said Iran will continue to act “decisively and without hesitation until the aggression ceases fully and unequivocally,” adding that the US and Israel “shall bear full and direct responsibility for all ensuing consequences, including any escalation arising from their unlawful actions.”

APP/ift