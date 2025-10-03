Interception of humanitarian aid flotilla ‘widens unlawful blockade of Gaza Strip’ — UN rights office

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 03 (APP): Israeli military interception of civilian aid vessels bound for besieged Gaza in international waters “widens its unlawful blockade of the strip,” a United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

“As the occupying power, Israel must ensure food and medical supplies for the population to the fullest extent of the means available,” Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said.

He said Israel should “agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes, delivered rapidly and without hindrance.”

Al-Kheetan also called on Israel to respect the rights of detained flotilla members, which includes Pakistani activists, including their right to challenge the legality of their detention.

The flotilla, with activists and politicians including Greta Thunberg on board, left Spain last month to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine. Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is leading five-member Pakistani delegation, was among those arrested by Israeli military.

Israeli forces intercepted the “Global Sumud Flotilla” in international waters off the coast of Gaza, boarding and detaining activists on board. The incident drew international condemnation and sparked protests around the world as the Israeli action violated international law.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consisted of around 45 boats carrying humanitarian aid and over 400 activists, including Greta Thunberg. The vessels left Spain last month to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine.

Former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is leading five-member Pakistani delegation, was among those arrested by Israeli military.

Activists posted videos and live streams showing armed Israeli soldiers boarding the ships, with passengers surrendering with their hands up. The flotilla organizers said the Israeli navy cut communication on several vessels.

Following the interception, the detained activists were taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod for processing and deportation. Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that all passengers were “safe and in good health”.