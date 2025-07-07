Indian military officer claim against China baseless: Prof Cheng

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jul 7 (APP):Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong on Monday rejected Indian military officer’s claim that China provided all possible support to Pakistan in the recent India-Pakistan clash.

Terming it completely nonsense, he said in a statement that China and Pakistan are traditional friendly neighbors. Defense and security cooperation is part of the normal cooperation between the two countries and has never been directed against any third party.

He said that China has always adhered to an objective and impartial stance on the India-Pakistan clash, committed to promoting peace talks, and safeguarding regional peace and stability. Its specific approaches are mainly reflected in the following aspects:

First, Chinese leaders and diplomats have repeatedly conveyed signals to India and Pakistan through bilateral meetings, phone calls and speeches on international platforms, emphasizing that dialogue and consultation are the only correct way to resolve differences peacefully. For example, on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China has consistently called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogues.

Second, he said, China actively participates in discussions on security in the South Asian region in multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS, promoting the constructive role of multilateral mechanisms in maintaining peace and stability in the region, and advocating the use of collective security concepts to address regional challenges.

China has always supported the United Nations’ mediation in South Asia, respected the spirit of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and advocated that the international community should uphold an objective and fair position to create favorable conditions for India-Pakistan dialogue, rather than exacerbating confrontation.

Third, Prof Cheng said, while maintaining traditional friendly cooperation with Pakistan, China is committed to developing a constructive partnership with India. By deepening cooperation between the two countries in areas such as economy, trade, humanities and technology, China aims to enhance mutual understanding and trust, laying the foundation for political resolution of differences.

The Chinese side promotes the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with the development plans of South Asian countries, supports regional cooperation projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and injects lasting impetus into regional peace and stability by promoting regional economic development, improving people’s livelihood and reducing the soil that breeds conflicts

Fourth, China firmly opposes any country’s interference in the internal affairs of South Asian countries in any form, opposes the escalation of regional tensions through arms sales, pressure and other means, and advocates that the international community should play a constructive role rather than intensifying regional tensions by favoring one side.

In response to false statements such as “China supports one side” hyped up by the regional power, China promptly clarified the facts and emphasized that China’s position is based on maintaining regional peace and stability. China’s defense cooperation with Pakistan is a normal interaction between sovereign states, not targeted at any third party, and will not pose any threat to regional security.

Fifth, China has always believed that India and Pakistan, as important countries in South Asia, should have normal bilateral relations, which is not only related to the well-being of the two peoples, but also affects the peace and development of the entire region. China will continue to uphold an objective and fair stance, and play a positive and constructive role in promoting dialogue and consultation between India and Pakistan to resolve differences and achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the region, he concluded.