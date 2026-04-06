IAEA confirms strike near Iran nuclear plant, reiterates safety warning

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 06 (APP): In a follow-up to developments over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that recent military strikes occurred close to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, including one impact just 75 metres from the site perimeter, amid the US-Israel war on the Islamic Republic.

Analysis of satellite imagery from 5 April shows that the facility itself has not been damaged, a press release said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that continued military activity near the site poses serious risks.

“Continued military activity near the BNPP…could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond,” he said.

He stressed that such incidents highlight the very real danger to nuclear safety and reiterated that nuclear facilities and surrounding areas must never be struck.