Huawei Mate 80 Series propel brand back to No.1 market share in China, overtaking Apple: report

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 12 (APP):Huawei has surged back to the top of China’s smartphone market for two straight weeks, overtaking Apple, powered by its Mate 80 series officially on sale on November 28, according to media reports, citing the latest data released by market research firm.

In the 48th week of 2025 (from November 24 to 30), Huawei captured 27.81 percent of China’s smartphone market share, leaving Apple behind with a share of 17.12 percent, while OPPO, vivo, and Honor rounded out the top five, according to media reports.

During the following 49th week (from December 1 to 7), Huawei maintained its lead with 22.89 percent market share against Apple’s 18.65 percent, followed again by OPPO and vivo, with Xiaomi taking fifth place at 13.30 percent, media reported.

Analysts attributed Huawei’s surge in market share to Mate 80 series’ pricing strategy. They also said that the ecosystem maturity of Huawei-developed HarmonyOS has triggered a decisive shift.

HarmonyOS now boasts more than 300,000 native apps and meta-services. The number of devices running HarmonyOS 5 and HarmonyOS 6 has exceeded 27 million, said Richard Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei Consumer Business Group, on November 25 at Huawei’s new product launch event.

Huawei’s Mate 80 series were officially on sale on November 28, with lower launch prices despite soaring global memory costs.

According to media reports, the standard model of Mate 80 starts at 4,699 yuan ($665.8), 800 yuan less than its predecessor, while the Pro version at 5,999 yuan, down 500 yuan, the Pro Max at 7,999 yuan, also down 500 yuan.

Consumers and netizen have widely hailed the lineup as “more for less.”

Analysts note that the combination of aggressive pricing, flagship performance, and a maturing domestic software ecosystem has propelled Huawei back to market leadership in its home country.