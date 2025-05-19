Huawei debuts first HarmonyOS computer, marking breakthrough for China’s homegrown operating system

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, May 19 (APP): Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday launched its first personal computer (PC) powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS, at an event in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to a press release from the company.

The move marks a major breakthrough in China’s efforts to build independent and controllable homegrown PC operating systems, an expert said.

The HarmonyOS PC can handle demanding tasks with ease. For example, opening a 1GB, 100-page PPT file takes just one second. Even with more than a dozen apps and windows running simultaneously, the system remained smooth and responsive, according to a China Media Group report.

The HarmonyOS PC also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent interaction features into the operating system, offering a smarter and smoother user experience. Over 1,000 ecosystem apps have already been adapted, with the number expected to exceed 2,000 by the end of the year, according to a statement Huawei sent to the Global Times on Monday.

The PC was built from the kernel up over five years, involving over 10,000 engineers and 20 research institutes, and has secured more than 2,700 core patents. It marks a breakthrough in kernel-level in terms of independence and self-control, fills a technical gap in the field, and opens new ground for China’s PC industry.

Ma Jihua, a senior industry analyst, told the Global Times that the launch of the HarmonyOS-powered PC marks a milestone for Huawei, completing the company’s full-device deployment of its operating system – from small to large screens. “It’s a landmark moment for HarmonyOS, signaling the system’s maturity across terminal categories,” he said.

In the era of the “Internet of Everything,” smart devices demand seamless connectivity and capability sharing. “Huawei smartphones previously supported multi-screen collaboration with laptops, but many deeper-level functions couldn’t be achieved. With HarmonyOS now on PCs, true seamless integration between phones and computers becomes possible,” Ma noted.

He pointed out that developing a fully independent and controllable PC operating system has long been a goal of China’s information technology sector, but the endveavor has faced various challenges.

However, HarmonyOS has overcome the hurdles by first establishing a strong presence across smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, effectively cultivating a robust app ecosystem. “Most mainstream applications have now been adapted for HarmonyOS and can transition smoothly to PCs,” Ma said.

Also on Monday, Huawei unveiled the world’s largest commercial foldable-screen PC — the 18-inch MateBook Fold.

Featuring an ultra-slim design, the deevice offers a seamless switch between an immersive 18-inch display and a compact 13-inch form for portability. At just 7.3mm when unfolded and weighing only 1.16kg, it delivers a groundbreaking HarmonyOS experience that blends large-screen productivity with on-the-go convenience, according to the statement.