High-tech medical hub for SCO nations launched in Shanghai

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP): The China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Disease was officially launched today at Ruijin Hospital, affiliated with the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, marking the first national-level SCO specialized cooperation platform hosted by Shanghai.

The center aims to foster collaboration among SCO nations to collectively address and systematically manage the challenges of metabolic diseases, ultimately enhancing the well-being of people across all member states.

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partners, with representatives from the embassies and consulates of 24 countries attending the ceremony, CGTN reported.

Shanghai has integrated the development of the center into its key support projects, pledging to continuously strengthen policy backing, resource coordination, and service infrastructure. The city is committed to providing comprehensive support to ensure the center’s growth and operational success.

The center will be responsible for a wide range of tasks, including medical assistance, professional training, technology sharing and transfer, and industrial-technical exchanges.

The center’s ambitious three-year roadmap focuses on building sustainable healthcare capacity across the region. Key targets include training 2,000 specialists in metabolic disease prevention and control and facilitating the sharing of 500 medical technologies within the regional network. Furthermore, the center aims to launch the SCO Metabolic Forum, an initiative designed to institutionalize and advance high-level exchange and cooperation in public health across the SCO community.