High-level conference on two-State solution for Israel & Palestinians postponed: UN spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 16 (APP): The High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution has been postponed, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq formally announced Monday.

The conference had originally been scheduled for this week.

Farhan Haq told reporters at the regular press briefing that the UN remains in contact with France and Saudi Arabia – the conference co-chairs – regarding new dates.

“The Secretary-General remains committed to a negotiated two-State solution, in accordance with UN resolutions, international law and prior agreements, so that Israel and Palestine can finally live side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as capital of both states,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson added that the UN chief continues to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and the rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.