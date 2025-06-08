Hajj 2025: Mina falls silent as over 1.6 million pilgrims depart after five-day stay

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, Jun 08 (APP):Over 1.6 million pilgrims continued the symbolic stoning of the devil for the third and final day on Sunday before departing for Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Wada (farewell circumambulation).

Out of the total 1,673,230 pilgrims, 1,506,576 pilgrims came from abroad while 166,654 were local pilgrims.

After completing this final ritual of Hajj, pilgrims prepared to either travel to Madinah or return to their home countries.

Hajj 2025 officially concluded on Sunday, marking the end of the pilgrims’ five-day stay in Mina. Many pilgrims had visited Madinah before Hajj to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and prayed at Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAWW), while others preferred to do so after completing their Hajj rituals.

Pilgrims are in a hurry to leave Mina before sunset to avoid staying an additional day and repeating the stoning ritual. By Sunday evening, the majority had vacated Mina, which had been bustling with activity since Wednesday but now appeared largely deserted.

The stoning ritual proceeded smoothly, with no reported cases of stampedes or injuries. To ensure safety, the Saudi authorities had installed numerous surveillance cameras around the Jamarat and deployed thousands of security personnel to monitor the movement of pilgrims and respond to any emergencies.

Meanwhile Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region Prince Saud Bin Mishakk announced the successful conclusion of Hajj 1446, declaring it free of any security, health or services-related incidents, reported by the Saudi Gazette. He also announced that preparation for the next year’s Hajj 1447 will start immediately.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Health reported that over 5,000 healthcare volunteers were deployed during this Hajj season as part of efforts to enhance healthcare services for pilgrims. This initiative supports the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program and the Pilgrim Experience Program—both vital components of Saudi Vision 2030—aimed at increasing volunteer participation and strengthening their role in serving pilgrims.