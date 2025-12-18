Guterres calls for release of UN detainees in Yemen, urges restraint

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 17 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Yemen’s leaders to return to the path of peace and release all UN personnel detained there, following a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday.

Addressing the media outside the council chamber in New York, he pointed to simmering tensions across Yemen and “dramatic new developments” in its eastern governorates that “are turning up the heat.”

Since 2014, Yemeni government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition have been battling Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and control the capital, Sana’a, according to the UN.

This month, forces affiliated with a separatist group called the Southern Transitional Council (STC) advanced on two resource-rich governorates, Hadramawt and al-Mahra, the report said.

“As I told the Security Council, unilateral actions will not clear a path to peace,” the Secretary-General said. “They deepen divisions. Harden positions. And raise the risk of wider escalation and further fragmentation.”

He warned that a full resumption of hostilities could have serious ramifications on regional security.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and resolve differences through dialogue,” he said.

“This includes regional stakeholders, whose constructive engagement and coordination in support of UN mediation efforts are essential for ensuring collective security interests.”

The Secretary-General stressed that Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved.

He underscored the need for “a sustainable, negotiated political settlement” that embraces the aspirations of all the country’s people and brings the conflict to an end.

The fighting has killed thousands and sparked one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Nearly half the population – 19.5 million people – requires humanitarian assistance, and nearly five million have been forced to flee their homes, according to UN.

UN efforts to support the Yemeni people face tremendous challenges, particularly in Houthi-controlled areas where “the operating environment has become untenable.”

The Secretary-General strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detention of 59 UN and partner personnel, as well as staff from NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions, and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

The Houthi de facto authorities recently referred three UN staff to a special criminal court. They were charged in relation to their performance of UN official duties. He said the referral must be rescinded and all charges dropped.

“The continued detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice to all those who have dedicated their lives to helping the people of Yemen,” he said.

“The United Nations and its partners must never be targeted, arrested, or detained in connection with their official duties. We must be allowed to perform our work without interference.”

The Secretary-General upheld the UN’s commitment to provide life-saving support to millions across Yemen despite the challenges.

Since January, more than 5.3 million people have received food, nutrition, water and health assistance, and “with adequate funding and operational space, we can do much more.”

He recalled that Yemeni parties came close to peace before, during the 2022 truce and commitments agreed in 2023. Although “subsequent developments have severely complicated the situation,” the path to peace is possible and the UN remains committed to these efforts.

He called on all parties to engage constructively with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, “prioritize dialogue over violence, and avoid any unilateral actions that could inflame this fragile situation,” adding “the people of Yemen demand and deserve peace.”