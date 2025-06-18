Goji berries symbol of Ningxia, key industry supporting local economy

YINCHUAN, Jun 18 (APP):Helan County in Yinchuan, located within China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is well-known for producing high-quality goji berries, also called wolfberries.

The favorable climate and environment in this region contribute to the superior quality and rich nutritional content of the berries grown here.

Ningxia’s goji berries hold a special status — they are the only ones approved for medicinal use in the Pharmacopoeia of the People’s Republic of China, and are recognized under the China-EU agreement for mutual protection of geographical indications.

The berries — including their fruit, leaves, seeds, and buds — have been extensively researched and processed into various products for both domestic and international markets. Today, goji berries are not only a signature symbol of Ningxia but also a key industry supporting the local economy.

Traditionally used in Chinese medicine for centuries, goji berries have become increasingly popular in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Australia, and across Southeast Asia. Ningxia is China’s leading region in terms of both goji berry export volume and value, enjoying a strong international reputation.

The berries are prized for their health benefits, such as supporting liver health, improving vision, and enhancing vitality. The growing variety and quality of goji berry-based products — including foods, beverages, medicines, and cosmetics — have helped boost Ningxia’s presence in global markets. More than 120 such products are currently exported to over 50 countries and regions.

Tourism is also playing a role in the expansion of the goji berry sector, as many visitors purchase the berries as gifts or souvenirs. To support the industry, Ningxia has established a national research institute and a testing and inspection center to enhance product quality and drive innovation.

Looking ahead, Ningxia aims to expand its goji berry planting area to approximately 46,667 hectares by the end of 2025, targeting an annual yield of 700,000 tons and an industry value surpassing 50 billion yuan (about $8 billion). According to the region’s goji berry development roadmap, the industry’s total output value is projected to hit 100 billion yuan by 2030 — reinforcing Ningxia’s identity as the true “hometown of goji berries” and driving local economic progress.