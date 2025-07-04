Global media team visits China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area in Qingdao

- Advertisement -

QINGDAO, July 4 (APP): The Global media team visited the core area of the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area commonly known as SCODA in Qingdao, China.

Journalists from mainstream media of SCO member states and countries along the “Belt and Road Initiative” as well as authoritative domestic media outlets conducted in-depth research centered around the theme of “Innovation · New Momentum for Economic and Trade.”

The media delegation conducted on-site inspections of three core platforms: the “Silk Road E-commerce” Comprehensive Service Platform, the China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade, and the SCO Economic and Trade Comprehensive Service Platform.

Through professional explanations by relevant platform operators and on-the-spot exchanges with international students on campus, they gained in-depth insights into the SCODA’s innovative breakthroughs in areas such as the digital transformation of cross-border trade, the cultivation of international talent, and the facilitation of cross-border services.

They also witnessed firsthand the comprehensive strength and development vitality of the SCODA as a national strategic platform.

Among them, the digital trade ecosystem created by the “Silk Road E-commerce” platform, the multinational joint talent cultivation system established by the China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade, and the pioneering one-stop cross-border service model of the SCO Economic and Trade Comprehensive Service Platform collectively serve as innovative engines driving regional economic and trade cooperation, providing practical models for deepening multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework.

Journalists from the media delegation also visited cutting-edge projects such as the Haier COSMOPlat Industrial Internet Ecological Park, focusing on the SCODA’s new practices in driving open development through scientific and technological innovation.