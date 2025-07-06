Global Forum of Finance and Economics Opens in Beijing

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, July 6 (APP): The Global Forum of Finance and Economics kicked off in Beijing under the theme “China and the World Economy in the Age of Digital Intelligence.”

Hosted by the Central University of Finance and Economics (CUFE) with the support of the Shijingshan District People’s Government, Beijing, the event brought together leading international economists, Nobel laureates, and officials from global organizations for high-level dialogue on key financial issues.

At the forum, CUFE unveiled its self-developed large language model, the Chinese Unified Financial and Economic LLMs (CUFEL), along with an AI-powered tool for analyzing listed companies, CUFEL-A.

The forum also sparked wide-ranging discussions on the broader impact of digital transformation on global finance, industry, and governance, CEN reported on Sunday.

In a keynote speech, Zou Ciyong, Deputy Director General and Managing Director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), noted that the twin forces of digitalization and green transition are driving a new wave of industrial change. However, he warned that imbalances in digital development remain stark, and called for practical international policies and expanded digital upskilling to ensure no one is left behind.

Building on that theme, Jiang Xiaojuan, former Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese State Council, said that China is fostering a new edge in global competition through a higher level of institutional openness. She pointed to digital platforms as vehicles for exporting cultural products and services, and called for deeper multinational cooperation in innovation via digital R&D hubs and cloud-based manufacturing.

The forum served as a strategic platform to bridge policymakers, academia, industry leaders, and international organizations, highlighting China’s growing influence in shaping the future of digital finance and the global economy.