Global Civilization Dialogue linked to close Sino-Pak ties: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, July 10 (APP): Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute said on Thursday that as an important platform for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue is closely linked to the continuous enrichment and development of the close relations between China and Pakistan.

The deepening of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the meeting can not only showcase the comprehensiveness of their bilateral relations, but also provide a good example for the preservation and development of global cultural diversity, he said in a statement.

The theme of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue held in Beijing is Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development. Pakistan, as an important participant, has sent its Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and his delegation composed of media professionals to attend, reflecting that Pakistan attaches great importance to the issue of civilizations dialogue. As the host country, China advocates for cultural exchange and mutual learning through this forum, which is highly compatible with Pakistan’s cooperation direction under the Global Civilization Initiative.

He said that China and Pakistan have a long history of cultural exchange, and the cultural integration of the ancient Silk Road has laid the foundation for modern cooperation. In recent years, both sides have made significant achievements in joint archaeology, art exhibitions and other activities. For example, the “Gandhara Art Exhibition” held in Beijing in 2024 has promoted joint research between the two countries on the ancient Silk Road civilization by showcasing the Gandhara culture of Pakistan. In March 2025, the “China-Pakistan Art Exchange Exhibition” has further used art as a medium to promote cultural exchange between the two countries, with exhibits covering innovative projects such as digital Gandhara art research.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s Global Civilization Initiative. In February 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari explicitly expressed full support for China’s three major global initiatives and emphasized that China and Pakistan will continue to promote the upgrading of the economic corridor construction, creating five major corridors of growth, livelihood, innovation, green and openness. China-Pakistan cooperation has become a model of international cooperation. In addition, both sides coordinate their positions on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to jointly safeguard the rights and interests of developing countries.

“I believe that China and Pakistan may carry out various specific cooperation within the framework of the meeting. In terms of education and youth exchange, both sides may encourage more universities to carry out cultural exchange, mutual learning and collaborative research. In the fields of science, technology and sustainable development, the two countries may explore technological cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and climate change, and jointly launch initiatives in digital infrastructure development and talent cultivation. In terms of media and think tanks, both sides may explore how to promote mutual trust in civilizations through media communication,” he added.

From the past cooperation between the two sides, China and Pakistan may reach consensus on the following aspects: deepening cooperation in cultural heritage protection, expanding youth exchange projects, and promoting the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with Pakistan’s development strategy. In addition, both sides may jointly call on the international community to attach more importance to cultural diversity and oppose cultural hegemony.

China-Pakistan cooperation may face geopolitical challenges from the regional power. In this regard, China and Pakistan, taking civilizations dialogue as the starting point, may emphasize the non-confrontational and inclusive nature of cooperation through multilateral platforms, and strive for the understanding of the international community.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue has provided an important opportunity for China and Pakistan to deepen cultural exchanges. Through historical ties, strategic cooperation and practical projects, the two countries may not only consolidate their all-weather strategic partnership, but also set an example for the common development of countries in the global South through mutual learning of civilizations. In the days to come, both sides need to further translate the consensus of the meeting into concrete actions, and promote the construction of a more just and sustainable world order through civilizations dialogue, he added.