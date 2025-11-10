Gazans continue returning to shattered homes as ‘fragile ceasefire’ holds: UN

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 10 (APP): A month into the ceasefire in Gaza, families continue to slowly head back to their former homes and communities wherever access is allowed, the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Monday.

Staff remain on the ground providing lifesaving services, and some 100 UNRWA shelters are housing more than 75,000 displaced people, according to a tweet.

Following two years of deadly conflict, a “catch-up” campaign to immunise thousands of young children against measles, mumps and other illnesses is now underway.

UN aid coordination office OCHA added that “across Gaza, partners supported by the Occupied Palestinian Territory Humanitarian Fund are helping families replant fields, learn in safety, access protection services and more” and “these efforts are offering a fragile but vital lifeline.”

In an opinion piece first published in The Guardian, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote that the “fragile ceasefire – the first phase of US president Donald Trump’s 20-point plan – offers some respite to an exhausted population.”

He warned, however, that “there is still much to worry about” as “access to shelter, food and clean water remains challenging” as winter fast approaches.

“The UN, including UNRWA, has the expertise and the resources to address critical humanitarian needs effectively and at scale” but “must be allowed to work freely and independently”, he said.

Lazzarini stressed that “a truly peaceful future requires a genuine investment in a definitive political solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

He added that “justice needs to be delivered, and healing seriously addressed by both Palestinian and Israeli societies.”

UNRWA also “remains a lifeline” in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where an Israeli military operation in the north, launched at the beginning of the year, has resulted in displacement and destruction.

At the same time, settler violence has been escalating amid a shrinking humanitarian space.

The Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, Roland Friedrich, said the agency has over 4,600 staff there, making it the second biggest service provider and employer after the Palestinian Authority.

They support over 930,000 registered refugees across the territory.

More than 48,000 children attend 96 UNRWA schools five days a week while 43 health facilities have carried out more than 700,000 medical consultations so far this year.

“We have 270,000 vulnerable Palestinian refugees that benefit from social protection, from cash assistance,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“And we do that in a context, in a humanitarian situation, that is the most severe that the West Bank has seen since 1967.”

Friedrich said the “unprecedented escalation of violence” in the north has displaced more than 30,000 people from three refugee camps.

“UNRWA remains a lifeline,” he said.

“We make a distinct contribution, not only to addressing the humanitarian needs of Palestine refugees in the West Bank, and to improving their livelihood and their welfare, but we also make a distinct contribution to stability on the ground and in the region.”