From medic to trade bridge: Amir’s journey linking China and Pakistan

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (APP): Muhammad Amir Shehzad, widely known as “Doctor Amir,” has traded his medical scrubs for a role as a trade facilitator, strengthening economic and cultural bonds between China and Pakistan.

A graduate of Hebei North University, Amir originally came to China to pursue medicine. But what began as an academic journey soon evolved into a lifelong bond with the country. After returning to Pakistan, he felt a compelling draw to return—this time as an entrepreneur.

“During my student years, I witnessed China’s advancements in technology and manufacturing, and recognized the huge potential to build bridges between our markets,” Amir recalls. Despite his medical background, he ventured into international trade—a decision that initially surprised his family but soon earned their full backing.

Today, Amir leads a cross-border business that introduces Chinese products—including machinery, electronics, and virgin coconut oil—to international buyers, while also promoting Pakistani goods such as natural pink Himalayan salt and rice in China.

“We use exhibitions, TikTok, WeChat, and our own mini-program to connect with customers,” he explains. “It’s all about making business accessible and efficient.”

Beyond trade, Amir runs a consulting company that supports foreign entrepreneurs with regulatory compliance, visas, and market entry. His evolution from a student receiving guidance to becoming a “living map” for others—helping new international entrepreneurs and students navigate life in China—brings him profound satisfaction.

Amir established his business in Yazhou Bay, Hainan, drawn by the island’s free trade policies, tax benefits, and streamlined import-export mechanisms. Even more impressive, he says, is the open and cooperative attitude of the local government.

“Here in Hainan, I haven’t encountered major obstacles. The government has been supportive since the very first day of my business.”

This supportive ecosystem extends to the community of foreign entrepreneurs in the region. Government-organized events and seminars foster collaboration and resource-sharing, creating a nurturing environment for business growth.

Though he has transitioned into trade, Amir has kept “Doctor” in his WeChat name—a deliberate nod to his roots and his long-term mission. “Becoming a businessman doesn’t mean I’ve abandoned medicine. In fact, I see this as a path to eventually fund health initiatives—providing free or affordable care for those in need.”

“I identified strong demand in China for high-quality Pakistani beef, edible pink salt, and other premium products,” Amir told China Economic Net. Looking ahead, he aims to further expand trade between China and Pakistan while laying the groundwork for future healthcare projects. He also hopes for continued government support in simplifying import procedures—especially for high-demand Pakistani goods.

“My goal is to create a lasting impact—through business now, and through medicine once again.”

APP/asg