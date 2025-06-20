Foreign media delegation visits Haier Group in Qingdao, China

- Advertisement -

Qingdao, Jun 20 (APP):A delegation of journalists from 10 countries visited Haier Group during the 6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit held in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China.

The journalists from Russia, Canada, South Korea, Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan explored Haier’s Ecosystem Experience Center and witnessed the company’s cutting-edge innovations and global development journey.

Founded in 1984, Haier has grown into a global leader in smart living and digital transformation solutions.

Haier has established three major industrial ecosystems in smart living, health, and the digital economy, showcasing an outstanding example of a successful Chinese multinational.

Inside the Haier Ecosystem Experience Center, foreign journalists were impressed by a wide range of cutting-edge innovations. Over the past decade, Haier has developed more than 200 original technologies that have influenced the industry. It is the only company in China to win the national “Gold Award” three times in a row, and it owns China’s first corporate industrial design center. Haier is also the Chinese home appliance company most involved in setting international standards and having international experts.

The delegation witnessed Haier’s strong R&D capabilities firsthand. Haier has built a differentiated science and innovation system over the past four decades.

Supported by three major innovation bases, Haier has built a complete chain from original technology to industrial application, contributing to domestic tech self-reliance. In 2024 alone, Haier invested over 10 billion RMB in R&D leading the industry in many areas.

Haier’s globalization strategy also left a deep impression. Globally, Haier has established 35 industrial parks, 163 manufacturing centers, and 230,000 sales networks.

In 2024, Haier’s global revenue reached 401.6 billion RMB, up 8%, and global profit hit 30.2 billion RMB, up 13%.

This visit to Haier by the delegation was more than a simple tour—it was a deep dialogue about China’s innovative enterprise power and global vision. With technology as its brush, Haier is painting a grand picture of a Chinese company stepping confidently onto the global stage, showcasing China’s strength in smart tech and industrial ecosystem building.