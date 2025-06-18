Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘extremely influential’ in stopping Pak-India war: Trump

WASHINGTON, Jun 18 (APP): U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday said the Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, played an instrumental role in stopping last month’s deadly Pakistan-India war.

Trump’s remarks came ahead of a Luncheon meeting he is hosting for Pakistan’s Army Chief at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“This man (Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side …”, the U.S. leader said.

“They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries,” Trump added.

“I stopped a war between two major nations,” he said.

The U.S. president, who had a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his statement that he brought the war between the two South Asian powers to a halt.

Trump underlined his role in brokering a deal between India and Pakistan despite New Delhi’s claim that it worked out a ceasefire with Pakistan directly without Washington’s involvement.

“I stopped the war between India and Pakistan. I love Pakistan, and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we will make a trade deal with Modi of India.”