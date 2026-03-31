DPM/FM Ishaq Dar visit to China: A joint push for regional peace: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Mar 31 (APP): Against the backdrop of escalating volatility in the Gulf and Middle East, a pivotal meeting was held in Beijing on Wednesday: Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister, held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

As a vivid embodiment of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, this visit yielded a crucial joint five-point initiative for regional peace and stability — a constructive step that injects robust momentum into easing tensions and bridging divides in the troubled region.

This was stated by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that China and Pakistan have long stood in solidarity on regional issues, with their ties firmly anchored in mutual trust and mutual support. The five-point initiative, forged through in-depth exchanges between the two foreign ministers, reflects their shared dedication to peace — it tackles the root causes of regional turmoil and offers a pragmatic, balanced approach that honors the legitimate interests of all parties involved.

The initiative’s true strength lies in its comprehensiveness and practicality, encompassing key pillars of de-escalation and unwavering adherence to international law. Unlike one-sided demands that fuel division, it upholds the spirit of multilateralism, emphasizing that dialogue — not confrontation — is the only viable path to lasting peace. By focusing on common security and mutual respect, it provides a much-needed framework for de-escalation, vividly demonstrating the two countries’ sense of responsibility as major developing nations to safeguard regional stability, he added.

Prof Cheng said that China’s commendation of Pakistan’s tireless mediation efforts and the two sides’ pledge to strengthen coordination underscore the initiative’s practical value — it is a solemn commitment to joint action, not a mere symbolic gesture. This visit and the joint initiative not only reinforce the “ironclad friendship” between China and Pakistan but also set a compelling example for international coordination in resolving regional conflicts.

In a world marred by turmoil, the initiative shines as a beacon of hope, proving that a stable, equitable peace in the Gulf and Middle East is within reach through dialogue and cooperation, he added.