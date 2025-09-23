Despite fierce opposition from Israel & US, France recognizes Palestinian statehood at UN

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 23 (APP): France Monday formally recognized a Palestinian state, becoming the latest in a wave of countries to take the step that has angered Israel and the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron recognized Palestinian statehood in a historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

“France recognizes today the State of Palestine,” President Macron told the 193-member Assembly where world leaders and UN delegates gave him a standing ovation.

Monday’s meeting, convened by France and Saudi Arabia, comes after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal all announced their formal recognition of the state of Palestine on Sunday, with several other nations expected to follow suit at the Assembly’s 80th session this week.

In his speech, Macron delivered an impassioned call for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas, and for the revival of the idea of a two-state solution to the decades of conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel whom France supported from Day One and to the respect of which it is staunchly committed,” he said.

“This is why we’re so convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.”

The meeting follows the General Assembly’s resolution overwhelming endorsement of the outcome declaration from the first phase of the conference, which took place in July at UN Headquarters.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud thanked those countries that have recognized the State of Palestine or announced their intention to do so.

“We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards the implementation of the two-State solution, achieve permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, and find a new reality whereby the region can enjoy peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said. The US and Israel boycotted the meeting.

Most countries in Asia, Africa and South America recognize the Palestinian state. The number of Western countries that recognize Palestinian statehood has increased since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his assertion that nothing can justify the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, nor the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

He again called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and safe, unconditional and unhindered humanitarian access – which must all happen immediately.

The UN chief added that nothing can excuse developments in the West Bank that pose an existential threat to a two-State solution and called for an end to “relentless” settlement expansion, “the creeping threat of annexation, and intensifying settler violence.

“We must recommit ourselves to the Two-State solution before it is too late,” he warned.

“Let’s be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward,” he said, drawing applause.

“And denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two States, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and radicalism will spread around the world.”

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock insisted that the two-state solution is the only way to ensure that future generations of both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, security, and dignity.

“We know that some think this is a naïve wish” as the first resolution on the matter, “is almost as old as this organization”, she said.

To those who point to decades of failure, she emphasized that not aiming for what is right means that “evil would prevail” and be “the end of this institution”.

Ms. Baerbock said the international community is not only committed to the two-State solution but “identifying tangible, timebound and irreversible steps for its realization”, and willing to take decisive measures and provide international guarantees.