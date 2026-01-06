Dar’s China visit bolsters China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 6 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s official visit to China, to co-chair the 7th China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, comes at a pivotal juncture as the two nations draw closer to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

This high-level interaction transcends a routine exchange, and serves as a robust reaffirmation of their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, injecting fresh vitality into bilateral relations amid a volatile international landscape.

This was stated by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that the visit has consolidated the political foundation of China-Pakistan relations. Pakistan’s reaffirmation of the one-China principle and unwavering support for China’s core interests, coupled with China’s commitment to synergizing development strategies, underscore the profound mutual trust that has long characterized their bonds. The joint unveiling of the logo for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties further symbolizes the shared aspiration of the two peoples to pass on this “iron-clad friendship” to future generations.

Pragmatically, the consensus reached to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) marks a significant stride forward. Expanding cooperation in industry, agriculture and digital technology will not only build on CPEC’s existing achievements—such as alleviating Pakistan’s power shortage and creating massive employment opportunities—but also elevate bilateral economic and trade relations to new heights, delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries. Additionally, the strengthened counter-terrorism cooperation between the two sides and their joint commitment to safeguarding the security of Chinese personnel in Pakistan address a critical concern, further reinforcing the security dimension of the bilateral partnership, he added.

On the global stage, Prof Cheng said that the two countries’ alignment in upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and opposing unilateral bullying reflects their shared values and strategic coordination. As China’s first reception of a foreign minister in 2026, DPM/FM Ishaq Dar’s visit underscores the unique priority accorded to China-Pakistan relations.

In an era of mounting global challenges, this partnership serves as a stabilizing force for regional peace and a paradigm for South-South cooperation. As the two nations embark on the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, DPM/FM Ishaq Dar’s successful visit has laid a solid foundation for forging an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, he added.

At the invitation of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited China from January 3 to 5, 2026.