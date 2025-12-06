CSAIL, NUST sign agreement; supporting higher education in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 5 (APP)::Karot Power Company (Pvt) Limited (KPCL) a project company of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Saturday signed a crucial Document of Understanding (DoU) to establish a comprehensive scholarship program aimed at supporting local talent, continuing its contributions to national development and fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The official signing ceremony was, held at NUST Campus in H-12, Islamabad. The document formalized a commitment by KPCL to foster education, research, and community uplift under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, according to a press release.

Liu Yonggang, CEO of Karot Power Company (Pvt) Limited, highlighted the company’s dedication to long-term sustainable development: He said “Our investment in Pakistan goes beyond clean energy generation; it is an investment in the human capital of Pakistan. We are committed to operating in this region for decades, and our continuous support, particularly for education and skills development, is paramount.”

Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector, Research, Innovation and Commercialization at NUST, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: He said, “NUST is dedicated to attracting and nurturing merit, regardless of a student’s financial background. KPCL’s generous commitment directly addresses the urgent need for need-based scholarships and is a powerful act of philanthropy”.

The CSAIL Team also included a visit to the National Science & Technology Park at NUST, where both sides expressed interest to carry forward research based innovation and solutions for Pakistan’s green energy sector. Beyond the scholarship program, both sides also expressed a mutual intent to expand partnership channels for community development and technological advancement.