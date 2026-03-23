Chinese foreign minister extends congratulations on Pakistan Day

BEIJING, Mar 23 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday extended congratulations on the Pakistan Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Over the past years, the Pakistani government and people have overcome various risks and challenges, achieved economic and social development, and played an increasingly important role in international and regional affairs, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in a congratulatory message to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Xinhua News reported.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Wang expressed willingness to work with Dar to follow through on the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to make contributions to accelerating the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

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