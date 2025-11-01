Saturday, November 1, 2025
China’s top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

BEIJING, Nov 1(APP): The Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee concluded its 14th session on Saturday afternoon.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the closing meeting.
Wang urged political advisors to thoroughly study and fully implement the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in their work.
He asked political advisors to rally public support, build consensus and pool wisdom for formulating and implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and advancing Chinese modernization.
The meeting adopted a decision on holding commemorative events on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the birth of Chinese revolutionary and statesman Sun Yat-sen, who was born on November 12, 1866.
